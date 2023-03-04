TROY — Mrs. Luvenia Venoy Dorn, 80, resident of Troy, SC, wife of Robert Barney Dorn, Jr. for 63 years, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at her home.
Born February 13, 1943, in Ridgeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward Daniel Davis and Lovice Belle McKee Ellison. Luvenia was retired from Kemet in Greenwood and was a loving housewife. She was a member of United Daughters of the Confederacy. She loved working in her yard with all her beautiful flowers, collecting antique bottles, crafts, hummingbirds, and genealogy. She also loved picking daffodils with her granddaughters.
Survivors include her husband, Robert "Barney" Dorn Jr.; two sons, Billy Dorn and girlfriend Debby of Troy and Randy Dorn and wife Lisa of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Sheree Dorn of Greenwood; two sisters, Juanita Hayes of Tennessee and Sherry Davis and husband Billy of McCormick; one brother George Thomas Davis and wife Carolyn of Santee; sister-in-law Dianne Davis of Troy; three granddaughters, Jackie Fetterhoff, Kimberly Bickley, and Dana Wescott; seven Great-Grandchildren and one on the way.
She was predeceased by one son, Rev. Robert Dorn of Greenwood; two sisters, Milwea Burton and Doris Hall; one brother Edward Davis.
Visitation and memorial will be 6 pm - 8 pm on Wednesday at Strom Funeral Home in McCormick.