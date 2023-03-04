TROY — Mrs. Luvenia Venoy Dorn, 80, resident of Troy, SC, wife of Robert Barney Dorn, Jr. for 63 years, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at her home.

Born February 13, 1943, in Ridgeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward Daniel Davis and Lovice Belle McKee Ellison. Luvenia was retired from Kemet in Greenwood and was a loving housewife. She was a member of United Daughters of the Confederacy. She loved working in her yard with all her beautiful flowers, collecting antique bottles, crafts, hummingbirds, and genealogy. She also loved picking daffodils with her granddaughters.

Tags