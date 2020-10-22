Luther Wood
WARE SHOALS — James Luther Wood, 74, of Henley Circle, died Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.
Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late Jeff H., Sr. and Flora Morgan Wood. He was of the Pentecostal faith. He was retired from the construction industry.
Surviving are one son, Paul Joseph Wood of Greenwood, two daughters, Tammy Roach (Terry) of Marietta and Alicia Wood of Ware Shoals, two brothers Jeff Wood, Jr. (Judith) of Greenwood and Clarence Anderson Wood of Ware Shoals, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by one son, James Luther Wood, Jr. and one brother, William Clifford Wood.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery on Sunday, October 25, 2020, with Rev. Byron Wood officiating,
The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Luther Wood Fund, c/o Parker-White Funeral Home, Box 242, Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com