SALUDA — Luther Eugene Bledsoe, 91, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Saluda County and a son of the late Eugene "Doc" Bledsoe and Viola Griffin Bledsoe, he was the husband of the late Gladys Margaret Harmon Bledsoe. Mr. Bledsoe was a U.S. Army veteran and was retired from James Henry Bledsoe Construction and Bledsoe Farms. He was a farmer and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Tina Rodgers (Michael) of Saluda and two grandsons, Chase Rodgers and Cade Rodgers (Taylor), both of Saluda.
Mr. Bledsoe was preceded in death by a brother, James Henry Bledsoe and two sister, Kathleen Gibson and Sudie Perry.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Hillary Taylor and Rev. Dan Bradley officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Boys Farm, P.O. Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108.