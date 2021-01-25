Lula Manley
WARE SHOALS — Lula Mae Owens Manley, 91, widow of James Marvin “Bo” Manley Sr., of South Greenwood Ave., died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
Born in Ware Shoals, she was a daughter of the late George and Ollie McNeely Owens. She was a member of Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Adult Ladies Sunshine Class. She was a faithful daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a homemaker and had previously worked for Riegel Textile Co.
Surviving are a son, Jim Manley (Denise) of Greenwood, and three granddaughters, Davis Renee Migdalas (Theo), Charley Gail Manley, and Scarlett Mabel Manley. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Joseph “Bub” Owens, and three sisters, Mary Brissey, Lolila O’Dell, and Kathryn Jennings.
Private family services and burial will be held.
The family will be at their respective homes. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Susan O’Dell, Mary Hawthorn, Annette Culbreth, and Anita Owens. Memorials may be made to Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church Family Life Center, 11570 Indian Mound Rd., Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com