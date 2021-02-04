Lula M. Childs, 93, formerly of 502 Oak Street, widow of Ben Fred Childs, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Wesley Commons of Greenwood. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Wylie Coleman and the late Celia Connor Coleman. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church where she was a member of the Senior Choir, Usher Board, and Missionary Board. She is preceded in death by three brothers, Willie Coleman, Johnny Coleman, and Howard Coleman and one sister, Izola Quarles.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two brothers Bobby Coleman of Hodges, and George (Elizabeth) Coleman; three sisters, Helen Lomax of Abbeville, June (Bobby) Wardlaw of Hodges, and Mae Frances Edwards of Calhoun Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at The Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Derrick Stewart. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.