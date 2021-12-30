LuElla Thomas Yeargin, 98, resident of Kentucky Avenue, widow of Joe Frank Yeargin, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of Piedmont.
Born June 30 ,1923, in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late William L. and Rebecca Wells Thomas. She retired from the Greenwood Mills Mathews Plant.
Mrs. Yeargin was a member of Restoration Ministries Church of God.
Surviving are four daughters, Ann (Frankie) Tooley of Greenwood, Carolyn (Dan) Childress of Mt. Pleasant, Mollie Thompson Ashley of Greenwood, and Bonnie Riley of Ware Shoals; a step-son, Joe (Linda) Yeargin of Goldsboro, NC; one brother, Ralph (Betty) Thomas of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Danna (Danny) Raube, Trey (Veronica) Tooley, Joey Tooley and Lacey (Chris) Griffin; five great-grandchildren, Riley Griffin, Shyanne Tooley, JoElla Tooley and Chase Raube. Also surviving are a special caretaker and niece, Tina Biemann and two very special people, Dana Brown and "her baby" Sydney Brown.
She was twice married first to the late Leroy Thompson.
Mrs. Yeargin was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Regan Griffin, and three sisters and five brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2pm Saturday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the charity of one's choice.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.