LuElla Thomas Yeargin, 98, resident of Kentucky Avenue, widow of Joe Frank Yeargin, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of Piedmont.

Born June 30 ,1923, in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late William L. and Rebecca Wells Thomas. She retired from the Greenwood Mills Mathews Plant.

Mrs. Yeargin was a member of Restoration Ministries Church of God.

Surviving are four daughters, Ann (Frankie) Tooley of Greenwood, Carolyn (Dan) Childress of Mt. Pleasant, Mollie Thompson Ashley of Greenwood, and Bonnie Riley of Ware Shoals; a step-son, Joe (Linda) Yeargin of Goldsboro, NC; one brother, Ralph (Betty) Thomas of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Danna (Danny) Raube, Trey (Veronica) Tooley, Joey Tooley and Lacey (Chris) Griffin; five great-grandchildren, Riley Griffin, Shyanne Tooley, JoElla Tooley and Chase Raube. Also surviving are a special caretaker and niece, Tina Biemann and two very special people, Dana Brown and "her baby" Sydney Brown.

She was twice married first to the late Leroy Thompson.

Mrs. Yeargin was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Regan Griffin, and three sisters and five brothers.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2pm Saturday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the charity of one's choice.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Yeargin family.