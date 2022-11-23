Lucy Woodall Wanda Rinker Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SALUDA — Lucy Davis Woodall, of Saluda, widow of Felix Calloway Woodall Jr., passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022.Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Greenwood man sentenced to 35 years in murder of Aiken man Anderson man faces charges after traffic stop Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library Craft Sale at the Uptown Market Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day Lander hosts Healthcare Recruitment Fair Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank Thanksgiving for Lander students featured elaborate meals, traditions