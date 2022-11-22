Lucy Goodwin Wanda Rinker Nov 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBIA — Lucy Goodwin, of 5313 Fairfield Road, Apt. 814, Columbia, SC, died at her home on November 21, 2022.Services are incomplete and will be announced by Walker Funeral Home, LLC, McCormick. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Anderson man faces charges after traffic stop Greenwood man sentenced to 35 years in murder of Aiken man Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing man Festival of Trees is Dec. 3 and 4 at First Baptist Church Bracknell named premier manager at Wells Fargo Advisors SC Festival of Flowers receives top honors at international competition New business: Sweet Indulgence Rogers crowned Miss Ninety Six High School Balloon release held for Alan Wilson Coffman speaks to crowd on Veterans Day Lander history professor pays homage to local vets