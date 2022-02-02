Ms. Lucy Frances Parks, 69, of 427 East Cambridge Avenue, enter into eternal rest on January 28, 2022 at her home. She was born in Greenwood County to the late Asa Parks Sr. and Mary Emma Jefferson Parks.

She was of the Baptist Faith and a former CNA.

She leaves to cherish her memory five sons, Herbie Parks (Sharon), Richard Parks (Courtney), Cotize Carter, Steven Moton (Rena) and Johnathan Moton (Crystal); three daughters, Kendra Parks, Consuela Parks and Adrian Cunningham of Greenwood; two brothers, George Beasley (Bernice) of Columbus, GA and Asa Parks, Jr.(ITonya) of Greenwood; one sister, Susan Parks Brown of Greenwood; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; her companion, Johnnie Moton of Greenwood and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Homegoing services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Cokesbury Baptist Church, with Rev. Melissa Spencer officiating. Entombment will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family is at the home and ask that you wear a mask during visitation.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parks family.