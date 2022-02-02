Ms. Lucy Frances Parks, 69, of 427 East Cambridge Avenue, enter into eternal rest on January 28, 2022 at her home. She was born in Greenwood County to the late Asa Parks Sr. and Mary Emma Jefferson Parks.
She was of the Baptist Faith and a former CNA.
She leaves to cherish her memory five sons, Herbie Parks (Sharon), Richard Parks (Courtney), Cotize Carter, Steven Moton (Rena) and Johnathan Moton (Crystal); three daughters, Kendra Parks, Consuela Parks and Adrian Cunningham of Greenwood; two brothers, George Beasley (Bernice) of Columbus, GA and Asa Parks, Jr.(ITonya) of Greenwood; one sister, Susan Parks Brown of Greenwood; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; her companion, Johnnie Moton of Greenwood and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Cokesbury Baptist Church, with Rev. Melissa Spencer officiating. Entombment will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home and ask that you wear a mask during visitation.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parks family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.