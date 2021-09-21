ABBEVILLE — Clara "Lucille" Epps McNeill, 91, widow of Samuel Lockridge McNeill, went to be with her Lord Sunday Sept. 19, 2021 after passing at Carlyle Senior Care in Fountain Inn, SC.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Orin Epps and June Amanda McAllister Epps.
Lucille was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and doing yardwork. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved helping raise her grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons Samuel Walker McNeill, Jr., William Tracy McNeill and Donald Lee McNeill, all of Abbeville, SC; a daughter Shirley McNeill Walker (Charles) of Laurens, SC; a sister Martha Sandlin of NC; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren and a nephew Don Gossett of Greenville, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday Sept. 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. prior to services.
Online condolences may be made to the McNeill family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the McNeill.