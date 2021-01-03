Lucile Lowry Murray, 91, went to her heavenly home on January 1, 2021 at Wesley Commons in Greenwood, South Carolina. Lucile was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on March 2, 1929. She was the daughter of Homer M. Lowry and Lois Nevin Lowry.
She was educated in Hopewell Township grade school, and graduated from Muskingam College (now University) in 1950. She began her teaching career in 1969 with the Trinity area School district in Washington County, Pa., where she taught for 32 years.
On February 12, 1955, she married Harry E. Murray, who went to his heavenly home on July 20, 2018. They were married 63 years.
She and her husband, Harry, moved to Ninety Six, South Carolina in 2001, where they enjoyed their retirement years. Lucile enjoyed being with family and taking care of her animals. She dearly loved her family.
Surviving are two sons, David H. Murray and wife Penny of Carnegie, Pa., and John H. Murray and wife Charlotte of Ninety Six, SC; one daughter, Ann E. Oliphant and husband Clay of Austin, Tx; seven grandchildren, Amanda Hughes, Candee Cugini, Jonathan Murray, Trevor Murray, Ashley Oliphant, Mack Oliphant, and John Parker Murray; and four great grandchildren, Jacob Hughes, Carlee Hughes, Alayna Cugini, and Skye Lucile Murray. Also, William Murray who preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, Pa. Burial will be at Washington Cemetery, 498 Park Avenue, Washington, Pa.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Murray family.