Louise Whaley
Louise Adams Whaley, 91 of 217 Manning Road, Greenwood, widow of John Willis Whaley, Sr., died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home.
Born in Greene County, GA, she was a daughter of the late George Howell Adams and Ossie Ward Adams. Louise retired from Oxford Industries and was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church, where she was in the Senior Sunday School Class.
Surviving are her children, John Whaley, Jr. (Judy) of Ninety Six, Mike Whaley of Arlington, TX, and Kenneth Evans (Grace) of Houston, TX; a sister, Reba Mundy; a brother, Aubrey Adams (Madge), both of Greenwood; ten grandchildren; twenty seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, with the Rev. Rick Hendricks officiating.
The family will receive friends before the service at the mausoleum from 1-2 pm.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to AGAPE Hospice, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory www.harleyfuneralhome.com is in charge of arrangements.