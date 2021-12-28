Louise Smith Raborn

Louise Smith Raborn, 87, of Orchard Drive, widow of Edwin Eugene Raborn, died Monday, December 27, 2021 at her home.

Born in Elberton, GA, she was a daughter of the late DeWitt Talmadge Smith, Sr. and Velma Elizabeth Moore Smith Moon. She retired from Park Seed Co. after more than 30 years and was a faithful member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church. Louise enjoyed working in her flower gardens and loved her family, many of whom she took care of over the years.

Louise is survived by her daughters, Faye Raborn Dixon (Charles Keith) and Carol Raborn, both of Greenwood; granddaughters, Amy Dixon Farmer (Jared) of Loganville, GA, and Lauren Dixon McIntosh (Cameron) of Elberton, GA; great grandchildren, Liam Farmer, Rowan Farmer, Grey McIntosh and Amelia McIntosh and a stepbrother, Walter Moon, of Greenwood.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sallie Alexander; her brother, DeWitt Smith, Jr. and thirteen stepbrothers and stepsisters.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Thomas Moon, Jr. and the Rev. Ray Massey officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The family is very thankful to the staff of Caris Hospice for their loving care, especially shown by Angela and Tina.

The family is at the home.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Louise’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags