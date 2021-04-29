Louise Martin, 66, resident of Hallmark Apartments, long-time companion of Rex Washington, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her home.
Born March 16, 1955, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Odell and Annie Ruth Minyard Martin. She was a 1973 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Lander College. Louise was formerly employed with Self Regional Medical Center as a ward secretary and was previously employed with Rite Aide Pharmacy in Greenville.
She was a member of Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to Rex are a son, Andre Martin of Greenwood; two sisters, Odessa and husband Ernest Dean of Edgefield and Brenda Dendy of Greenwood; and an aunt and uncle, William and Bertha Jones of Greenwood.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Thursday, May 6th, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Wells presiding. Entombment will follow in the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 7:30 Wednesday evening.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are encouraged to consider donating to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
