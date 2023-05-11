Louise Fountain
Louise Fountain passed away on May 9, 2023 at Self Regional Hospital following a brief illness.
Louise Fountain
Louise Fountain passed away on May 9, 2023 at Self Regional Hospital following a brief illness.
Alma Louise Fountain was born in Canandaigua, NY, to Paul and Emma Klingbeil McCall on February 18, 1950. After graduating from Victor Center High School, where she played clarinet in the band, Louise earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Math from SUNY at Binghamton. She taught briefly in Wilkes County, North Carolina before accepting a position in the Math Department at Greenwood High School in Greenwood, SC, where she taught for thirty years. She was also an adjunct professor at Lander University and Piedmont Tech.
Louise enjoyed knitting and crocheting, reading and visiting with family and friends. When she was younger Louise really enjoyed riding horses.
Louise was predeceased by her life partner, George Traynham, parents, brother, Fred McCall, sister, Mary Hooten, and nephew, Justin Hooten. She is survived by her niece, Jennifer H. Davis and husband Ryan of Greenwood, her nephew Dr. J. Paul McCall and wife Laura of Morgantown, WV, great niece, Baylee Davis, and great nephews, Jordan Davis and Liam McCall.
Louise was a member of Mary P. Ouzts #1 and a duel member of Boyd Bobo #144. Louise served her chapters in many capacities. She served as Grand Electa at Grand Chapter from 2010 to 2011. She was also a member of Amaranth, Rose Court #13.
Funeral services will be held at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel in Ware Shoals at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, with Rev. Nathan Wiles officiating. Burial will follow at Ware Shoals City Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grand Chapter of South Carolina Service Dog Program, at 532 Greenbriar Dr. Seneca, SC 29678.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the ICU staff, nurses Wade and Travis, Dr. Lewis and Dr. Thomas at Self Regional Hospital for the excellent care Louise received while in their care.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.