Louise Dickerson
Louise Dickerson was born in Rockford, IL, on April 4, 1927, to John and Hulda Ahlquist which gave her a 100% Swedish heritage and died on August 12, 2022, in Greenwood, SC.
She was the youngest of four daughters. She married Fred Dickerson in 1972, after he was widowed. Fred Dickerson was a leader of Roper Technologies in both Rockford and Commerce, GA. She entered the Dickerson family as a stepmother of five grown men, some with wives and children. She had to assimilate into Fred’s large “ready-made” family. She was a wonderful hostess, entertaining and cooking huge, fabulous meals for her large new family, including as a consistent warm and engaging presence at family Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations. Louise was just as good at providing a wonderful home for Fred Dickerson. Louise was a very talented homemaker — a wonderful cook, decorator, entertainer, and housekeeper. She did amazing needlework. When Fred got older and had heart issues, she was there to care for him in those years of declining health. With the passing of both her father and husband, Louise provided steady support to her friends at Wesley Commons, organizing fun activities and helping others with shopping and chores. The five stepsons were Steve, John, Jim, Mark, and Gregg Dickerson. There are thirteen grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
