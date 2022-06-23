Louise Carter "Moma Louise" Simpkins, 74, widow of Thomas James Simpkins, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born December 17, 1947, in Callison, she was a daughter of the late James and Jonnie Lou Nicholson Carter. She was a graduate of Brewer High School and a 1985 graduate of Piedmont Technical College, with a Certificate of Nursing Assistant degree. Mrs. Simpkins was previously employed with Health Related Services, but retired from Eastwell Sportswear and the Abbeville Shirt Company.
A member of Bethel Bible Baptist Church, she was also an avid cook who loved baking cakes for family and friends and sewing.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Derrick Lamont Simpkins of the home; her daughter, Sabrina Simpkins Morris of Fayetteville, NC; a sister, Helen Coleman of Greenwood; two brothers, Robert Lee and wife Lillie Carter of Piedmont and Andrew and wife Denise Carter of Ware Place; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family.
She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Minister Tracy Morris; a brother, James "Bob" Carter and a sister, Henrietta Carter; and a brother-in-law, Charles Coleman.
Services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday in the Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, with Rev. Randy Holloway officiating. Burial will follow in the park.
The body will be available at the funeral home for friends wishing to pay their respects any time after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the committal service.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family request that memorial donations be made to Bethel Bible Baptist Church Building Fund, 607 Jordan Street, Greenwood, SC 29646/ PO Box 895 Greenwood, SC 29648.
