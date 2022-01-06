Mrs. Louise Bolden, widower of Anderson Bolden, Jr., entered into eternal rest on January 2, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County, a daughter of the late Octavius Stephens and Eliza Burns Stephens. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Board. She was a member of Rochelle Chapter #335 Eastern Star, WHA Society # 85 and member of the Mt Moriah Gospel Chorus. She was a former Cosmetologist and also owned her own Salon.

She was the last survivor of her siblings.

Surviving are two daughters, Henrietta Abram of Hodges and Wyvonnie Jones (Alvin) of Lexington, SC; a sister and brother-in-law; Jonell and Asber Anderson of Cokesbury, SC, Effie L. (Geneva) Bolden of Greenwood and a devoted niece, Rev. Queen Hagood of Greenwood and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Robert Knox officiating. Burial will be in Evening Star.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.

There is no home visitation. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bolden.

Tags