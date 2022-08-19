MCCORMICK — Mrs. Louise Bentley Holloway, 84, of Frank Holloway Road, McCormick, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Greenwood.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Republican United Methodist Church, McCormick. Interment will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 on Sunday in the church social hall.

