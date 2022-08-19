MCCORMICK — Mrs. Louise Bentley Holloway, 84, of Frank Holloway Road, McCormick, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Greenwood.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Republican United Methodist Church, McCormick. Interment will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 on Sunday in the church social hall.
Mrs. Holloway, daughter of the late Harold H. and Claudine Story Bentley was born on August 26, 1937 in Lincoln County, GA. She grew up in Lincolnton and graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1955. Afterwards, she worked at McCormick Mill and soon married Walter Frank Holloway on September 29, 1956. She worked for Talmadge Manufacturing in McCormick as plant manager for many years and for 28 years as payroll clerk for the McCormick Senior Center.
A faithful member of Republican United Methodist Church, she served in many capacities including Sunday School Teacher, Board of Trustees, UMW Leader, Lay Leader and Nurture Committee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Frank Holloway; daughter, Martha Ann Burleigh; grandsons, Chris Burleigh and Chris Holloway.
Survivors include her sons, Walter Kenneth Holloway and wife Trish of Greenwood, James Terrell Holloway and wife Melinda of McCormick; brother, Ronnie Bentley of Greenwood; sisters, Bernice Cox of Greenwood and Bea Johnston and husband Robert of Sylvania; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Louise Bentley Holloway.
