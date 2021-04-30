SNELLVILLE, GA — Louise Elizabeth Fleming Aull, 91, resident of Snellville, GA, widow of Dr. Luther B. Aull, III, passed away, Tuesday, April 20, 2021at her residence.
Born, April 11, 1930, in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edmund Chaytor and Ruby Elizabeth Hines Fleming. She was a graduate of Stephens College.
Mrs. Aull was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she loved making banners for the church, and she also enjoyed being a member of the handbell choir. Mrs. Aull was an active member of the Mount Ariel Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she was a part of the American Heritage committee and was given the "Women in the Arts" award for her banner art. Mrs. Aull was named to the Ninety Six Hall of Fame in 2015. She also enjoyed painting murals, sewing and crafts.
Surviving are her children, Alyson (Randy) Esmailka, of Galena AK, John (Connie) Aull, of Nashville, TN, Ginna (John) Smith, of Sugar Hill, GA, and Debra (Dennis) Russell, of Conyers, GA, as well as 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is her husband and daughter Amy Aull (June 1959-January 1963).
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Edgewood Cemetery, Greenwood, SC. The service will be officiated by Rev. Travis Deans, Mrs. Aull's grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Tamassee DAR School, 1925 Bumgardner Dr., Tamassee, SC 29686.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Aull family.