Louis Talmadge Lyons, 79, of 6416 Highway 221 S, widow of Robbie Mae Perrin Lyons, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital Downtown. He was born in Greenwood County, SC, to the late Wince and Mattie Thomas Lyons. He was reared in the home by his grandparents the late Mitchell and Lucille Thomas.
He was a member of Troy Bethel AME Church and was formerly employed by Harrison Lumber Yard, before his health declined. He attended Brewer High School. He was preceded in death by one brother, Sammy Wright.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two sons, Alvin T. (Michelle) Lyons of Troy, Christopher D. Lyons of Moore; three stepsons, Dennis B. (Carla) Perrin, Brian K. (Sonja) Perrin, both of Greenwood and Vincent L. (Gwendolyn) Perrin of Woodruff; one daughter, Tonya L. (Johnny) Williams of McCormick; one step-daughter, Setrena D. (Tyrone) Ford of Ft. Washington, MD; one brother, Ralph (Agnes) Brown of Salisbury, NC; seven sisters-in-law, Ethel Wright of Bradley, Peggy Williams, Jacqueline Perrin and Deloris Irvin, all of Greenwood, Joyce (Clarence) Jabber of Ninety Six, Carolyn Perrin of Troy, Susan (Thomas Lee) Wideman of McCormick, and Tange' (David) Lomax of Abbeville; two brother in laws, Charles Perrin of McCormick and Larry (Karen) Perrin of Greenwood and a special cousin, David (Tammy) Middleton of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, his mother-in-law, Annie Perrin of Troy, SC, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Troy Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Jennifer Brown. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.