MCCORMICK — Louis Paul Bissonnette Jr., of McCormick, widower of Ruby Beatrice King, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at McCormick Post Acute.
Born in Aiken, he was a son of Peggy Turner Bissonnette, the late Louis Paul Bissonnette, Sr. and raised by Arthur Stevens. Louis was formerly employed with SunGrow and a member of Martin's Crossroads Congregational Holiness Church. He was a hard worker, always helped anyone in need, loved the look of the classic square body Chevrolet Truck and enjoyed listening to rock and country music.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Theodore Bissonnette.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Graniteville are his children, Justin King of McCormick, Amanda Bissonnette (Bryan Alford) of Hartwell, GA, and Louis "Trey" Bissonnette, III of McCormick; and grandchildren, Kevin Beasley, Georgia Beasley, Paige King, Nevaeh King and Mahaley Rae Alford.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Plum Branch Cemetery, with the Rev. James A. James officiating.
Pallbearers will be Justin King, Bryan Alford, Trey Bissonnette, Danny Coffee, Travis Kelley and Gary Pouch.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Sunday from 3-5 p,m.
The family is at the home of his son, Justin King, 400 South Main Street, McCormick, SC 29835.
