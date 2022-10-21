MCCORMICK — Louis Paul Bissonnette Jr., of McCormick, widower of Ruby Beatrice King, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at McCormick Post Acute.

Born in Aiken, he was a son of Peggy Turner Bissonnette, the late Louis Paul Bissonnette, Sr. and raised by Arthur Stevens. Louis was formerly employed with SunGrow and a member of Martin's Crossroads Congregational Holiness Church. He was a hard worker, always helped anyone in need, loved the look of the classic square body Chevrolet Truck and enjoyed listening to rock and country music.

