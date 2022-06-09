Louis Allan Davis, 77, of Greenwood, husband of Elaine Davis, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at NHC Greenwood after a prolonged illness.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late James E. Davis and Julia Kate Wolling Davis. Louis received his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Lander University. He retired from Self Regional Medical Center after 31 years and was a US Air Force veteran. Louis enjoyed playing tennis, was a member of the Lions Club, and a member of the D.A.V. He was a devoted member of North Side Baptist Church, where he was a part of the men's bible study and a former member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Elaine of the home is his son, Christopher Davis (Molly) of Denver, CO; sister, Nelle Davis Boone; brother, John G. Davis (Cecille), both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Charlotte Davis and Riley Davis; special niece, Kendra Keeney; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Pouncey and Kay Bryan Matthews and a brother, James "Jimmy" Davis.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at North Side Baptist Church, with Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating. Burial, with military rites, will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Davis, Scott Davis, Billy Keeney, Stan Bryan, Dave Boone, and Jonah Cooper.
Honorary escort will be members of the Men's Small Group.
The family will receive friends at the church following the burial.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to NHC of Greenwood and his very special caregiver.
Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 409 Northside Drive, W, Greenwood, SC 29649 (www.northsidebc.org); Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 (www.gwdhumanesociety.org); or D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans) P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 (www.dav.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
