Louie Hook

Alvin Louise Hook Jr. (Louie), 81, of Greenwood, SC, died peacefully at his home, October 9, 2020.
Louie was born May 19, 1939 in Charleston, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Alvin Louise Hook and Lillian Brockman Hook. Louie was predeceased by his brother Thomas A Hook.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Linda Rogers Hook, a son Brian (Jennifer), a daughter Stephanie and four grandchildren Evey, Mary Carlisle, Haven, and Bryce, that endearingly referred to him as Pop Pop.
After graduating from The Citadel in 1961, Louie served in the US Army as a lieutenant and later went on to earn dual masters degrees in accounting and economics from The University of South Carolina.
Along with being a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend, throughout Louie's life there were several things that he held close to his heart. Louie had a beautiful, love and admiration for all animals and nature. He believed in the services provided by the Humane Society and served on their board of directors for several years. The Citadel also had a lifelong, loyal supporter of his alma mater. Louie served as President of The Citadel Alumni Association of Greater Greenwood for many years and stood with pride as a believer of his beloved institution and the core values that it instilled.
Louie was long time member of Saint Mark United Methodist Church and served as church treasurer for many years.
The family is very thankful to Hospice of The Piedmont for their care and dedication.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenwood Humane Society, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to St Mark United Methodist Church "Weekend Back Pack Lunches", 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649.
