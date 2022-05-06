Luther "Lou" Wesley Chadwick, 81 of Greenwood, husband of Linda Dalton Chadwick, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Born in Ducktown, TN, he was the son of the late Sam and Blanche Holt Chadwick. Lou retired from Westinghouse/Eaton Cutler Hammer and was a former member of Hodges Church of God.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Penny Timms (Jody), Cheryl Wood (John), both of Greenwood and Brent Chadwick (Lola) of Waterloo; two sisters, Minnie Cates and Dottie Bryant (Donnie), both of Greenwood; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be John Wood, Brent Chadwick, Jody Timms, Brandon Wood, Kaeleb Ouzts and Alex Ouzts.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 p.m.

The family is at the home, 114 Hill and Dale Road, Greenwood.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Lou' s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com

