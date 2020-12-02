ABBEVILLE — Lottie Jean Ayers Guilford, 84, went to be with her Lord Friday Nov. 27, 2020 after passing at Hospice Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.
A Celebration of her life with family and close friends will be conducted Friday Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in New Covenant Church in Greenwood, SC conducted by the Rev. David Harrell.
Due to the COVID 19 a pandemic mask will be required to enter and social distancing will be observed.
A drive-by visitation will be in the church parking lot after services.
Memorials in memory of Lottie Jean may be made to RCRI, PO Box 423 Due West, SC 29639 all monies raised will go towards building a girl's dormitory at Nyabihu Christian Academy in memory of Lottie Jean. or to Hospice of the Piedmont 408 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Guilford family.