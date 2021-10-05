Lorraine Morgan, 58, of 654 Grier Street, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, SC she was the daughter of the late Gilford Henry Morgan and the late Mattie Jones Morgan. She was a member of Pine Grove A.M.E. Church in Plum Branch, SC, where she served as an Usher, Stewardess, Missionary, Pastor Aide, and Gospel Chorus. She was employed with Self Regional Women's Center as an LPN for 25 years and was a patient of Wesley Commons. She is preceded in death by one brother, Henry Morgan Jr., and one sister, Evelyn "Inky" Morgan.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Rodney (Shirika Reddick) Morgan of Plum Branch, SC; one daughter, Tiffany L. Morgan of Greenwood, SC; one brother, Alfonso Morgan of McCormick, SC; three sisters, Henrietta Austin, Marchelle Garlington and Loreen Morgan, all of Greenwood, SC; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be noon on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc., conducted by Rev. Hannie Milling. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.