Lorraine E. Rasmussen Christenson, 94, resident of Fairway Lakes Road, widow of Marvin Eugene Christenson, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born January 20, 1928, in Stephen, Minnesota, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Pauline Johnson Rasmussen. Mrs. Christenson retired from Wells Fargo.

She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.

Private inurnment will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Christenson's family with arrangements.