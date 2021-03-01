Lori Akins
Lorabel Friday Akins “Lori” of Greenwood gracefully entered into her eternal home on February 27, 2021 surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Elmer Arthur Friday and Sarah Martin Friday, she was born on the farm outside Oshkosh, NE on August 26, 1932 and graduated Garden County High in 1949. Lori went on to study nursing in Rapid City, SD, where she met the love of her life, John Wayne Akins from Ninety Six, SC. Together they raised five children in a home where Christ was the foundation. She lived her life fully with dignity and grace. Lori had a servant’s heart and brought much joy to those whose lives she touched.
Lorabel was a faithful member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church, where she served in numerous ministries over the years, more often than not, without accolade. She also served in the community as Girl Scout leader, school volunteer, and more. Lori gave her love, her time, her talents, and her resources without hesitation wherever she saw a need and without any thought of thanks or repayment. Her legacy and joy were her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Her family will always remember her for her candor, her instruction and advice, organizational skills, humor and quick wit, but more importantly, for her love for each of them. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her tireless devotion to helping others. Our loss is immeasurable, but we can rejoice knowing that she is in Heaven waiting for us to be reunited.
Lorable was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruth Cate and Ila Nenstiel; six brothers, Everett Friday, Lee Friday, John Friday, Lowell Friday, Ray Friday, and Roger Friday.
Surviving in addition to her husband, fondly known as “Buddy”, are a son of the home, Keith Akins and four daughters, Kathleen White (Clint Woods), Janis Lindsey (Randy), Susan Fleeman (Danny), and Ronda Akins; five grandchildren, Scott Buist, Amber Hopkins, Tiffany Mullinax, Kirby Hopkins, and Sawyer Akins; eight great-grandchildren, Rhett, Kinley, Clover, Konner, Scarlett, Noah, Cera and Jaxon.
Never wanting to be the center of attention, there will be a private graveside service held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Michael Allen officiating.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, specifically, Lori, Haven, Judy, and Christie. Words cannot express our gratitude for the loving care given to our momma and the genuine compassion shown to all our family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, American Diabetes Association, National Autism Society, or the Greenwood Humane Society.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.