IVA — Lorene Hayes Boggs, 103, of Iva passed away Dec 21, 2021 at Anmed Hospital in Anderson. Born June 3, 1918 in Starr, she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Alice Burton Hayes. She is a former resident of Greenwood, SC, and Charleston, SC.

Lorene loved poetry and often recited many of her favorite poems. She had a great memory and loved to share past experiences that were often funny. She was a mother of eight, but still found time to be a Cub Scout Den Mother, where she loved to act in silly skits. She loved to fish and occasionally deer hunt with Frank, the love of her life. A special treat that she gave to her family and friends was to call and sing Happy Birthday. She was a long time member of Flat Rock Presbyterian Church. Lorene lived so long in part due to the love and care of her son Johnny.

She was the wife of the late Frank Carl Boggs. She is survived by her sons, Frank M. (Kathleen) Boggs of Duluth, GA and John B. Boggs of Iva; daughters Beth (Herbert) McCoy of Greenwood, Daisy (late Archie) McKee and Brenda (late Allan) Balchin of Iva; and daughter-in-law Patricia Fuller Boggs ( late Donnie), She had 21 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Donnie R (Patricia) Boggs; and daughters Carolyn (Robert) Nolan and Helen (Carl) Rutherford; grandson Kyle Williams and granddaughter Susan McCoy Page James. She was also predeceased by brothers Cecil Hayes, Paul Hayes, and Grady Hayes; and sisters, Lois Gray, Grace Smith, Sadie Billings, Bertha Jones, Alice Peace, and Lonita Mize.

Service will be graveside at Flat Rock Presbyterian Church, Thursday December 23 at 2 p.m. Elizabeth Jones CRE presiding. Attendees are asked to be vaccinated and practice safe distancing.

Donations in honor of Lorene may be made to the Flat Rock Presbyterian Church, 909 Flat Rock Rd, Anderson SC 29624.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.