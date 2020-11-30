Loree Bailey
Annie Loree Ouzts Bailey, 94, resident of 204 Hillcrest Drive, widow of Emory Bailey, Jr., died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Agape Hospice, Lexington, SC. Mrs. Bailey had been staying in West Columbia with her daughter, Iris Kleinlercher for the last several years.
Born in the Kirksey Pittsburg section of Greenwood County on February 11, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Orlando Guyton Ouzts and Annie Mae Stroud Ouzts and was the 9th and final child of this union.
She attended Pittsburg school, which housed grades 1 through 6, in one big room. She later attended Greenwood High School, but had to drop out in the 10th grade and go to work in order to help provide for her family. She worked in sewing rooms in uptown Greenwood. Mrs. Bailey’s sewing skills were impeccable along with her embroidery skills. She made many of her children’s clothes in their early years. She later went to work at Parke Davis and retired in 1995 from Professional Medical Products, after 26 years of service.
After her retirement, she and Emory traveled to many places in the US and Canada.
She was an outstanding cook and baker. Her greatest enjoyment was sharing anything she had cooked with her neighbors or her church family at Mathews United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over 70 years, and a member of the church choir for more than 60 years.
Mrs. Bailey is predeceased by her husband, Emory; her grandson, Josh; two brothers, Bronson and Wilmer Ouzts; and six sisters, Bertha Ouzts, Ruth Ouzts, Grace Ouzts Dorn, Agnes Ouzts Parks, Evelyn Ouzts Sanders Huckaby, and Vera Ouzts Crouch.
She was the last member of the marriage of Annie Mae and Orlando Ouzts.
She is survived by a daughter, Iris Bailey P. Kleinlercher; a son, Charles E. “Chuck” and wife Charlene Bailey of Ninety Six; six grandchildren, Kelly (Brion) Jones, Missy Kleinlercher, Chevis (Natalie) Bailey, Brad Bailey, Angie (Al) Fortune, Trisha (Bill) Cain and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services observing current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Chip Snelling officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mathews United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2066, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Bailey family with arrangements.