CROSS HILL — Lonnie Mae Palmore Hackett, 72, of 3882 Harris Spring Road, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Willie Lee Palmore and the late Rosa Lee Morgan Palmore. She was a member of Durham Temple C.M.E. Church and a member of the Social Midnight Queens. She was preceded in death by two brothers, James Horace Griffin and Ken Palmore and three sisters, Annie Bell Coates, Ella Julia Chambers and Elizabeth Palmore.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Willie James Roundtree, Deacon Gerald (Ronda) Roundtree, Linda Ann (Edward) Gilchrist, Kim (Yalonda) Palmore, Barbara Griffin, Roy Lee (Courtney) Brooks, Aaron (April) Brooks, Tyrone (Kesha) Brooks, Kimberly Palmore (Anthony), Florence Chappell; a sister, Gladys Palmore; brother, James Palmore; her fiancé', James Oscar Bluford; thirty-eight grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Evening Star Cemetery, conducted by Pastor James McKee. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.