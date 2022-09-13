ABBEVILLE — Lonnie M. 'Frank' 'Pops' Temple, 55, of Abbeville, died at his residence. He was born in Beaufort, SC, to the late Jones Butler 'Tosh' Temple, III and Mary Margaret Hill Milas.
Frank or Pops, as he was affectionately known, began his career at Disney World in Orlando, FL. He was a realtor in Pensacola, FL, for more than 15 years and retired as a bartender at Lonnie's Lounge in Gulf Shores, AL. Pops enjoyed sports, especially watching the Minnesota Vikings. He was of the Presbyterian faith and worshipped at Midway Baptist Church.
Pops is survived by his son, Lonnie M. Temple, II (Chancey Turner) of Greenwood, SC; two brothers, Jonathan Temple (Jessyka) of Beaufort, SC, and Patrick (Piper) Milas, PhD of Rahway, NJ; aunt, Connie Normand of Abbeville, SC; and uncle, Roland Temple (Nelva) of Bradley, SC.
A celebration of Pop's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home Abbeville chapel, with Pastor John Noblin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Pops, may be sent to the charity of one's choice.
