ABBEVILLE — Lonnie M. 'Frank' 'Pops' Temple, 55, of Abbeville, died at his residence. He was born in Beaufort, SC, to the late Jones Butler 'Tosh' Temple, III and Mary Margaret Hill Milas.

Frank or Pops, as he was affectionately known, began his career at Disney World in Orlando, FL. He was a realtor in Pensacola, FL, for more than 15 years and retired as a bartender at Lonnie's Lounge in Gulf Shores, AL. Pops enjoyed sports, especially watching the Minnesota Vikings. He was of the Presbyterian faith and worshipped at Midway Baptist Church.

