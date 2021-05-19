Lona Lee Taylor
Lona Lee McDowell Taylor, 91, resident of Coleman Drive, widow of Frank Taylor, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home.
Born December 25, 1929, in Saluda, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Serenus and Eva Mozelle Hancock McDowell. She was a member of Women of the Moose and bookkeeper for Greenwood Moose Club. She retired from Stockman Oil after 20 years of service and also worked for several other oil companies after retirement.
She was a Charter member of New Market Baptist Church, a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class, Women’s Missionary Union, and Senior Adult Rally of Lakeland’s Baptist Association.
She was the last member of her immediate family.
Surviving are a daughter, Dianne Taylor Kennemore Pickens of the home; grandchildren, “Tre” James L. (Dana) Kennemore, III., Kristen N. (Richard) Kennemore, both of Greenwood, Frank Lee Taylor, Jr. of Ninety Six, Robyn L. (Nick) vonBonin of Ohio, Austin and Daniel Pickens, both of Anderson; seven great-grandchildren, Trace Taylor, Dallas vonBonin, Bailey Bice, Murphy and Taylor Kennemore, Elijah Pickens, and Matthew vonBonin of Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Taylor; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn McDowell of Chester.
She was predeceased by a son, Frank Lee Taylor, Sr.; a son-in-law, Christopher Pickens; and two brothers, Jesse P. McDowell and W.E. McDowell.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday at New Market Baptist Church, with Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating.
The family is at the home on Coleman Drive and will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety-Six Hwy., Greenwood, SC 29646.
