Lola Ann McCarley Douglas, 76, of Greenwood, wife of Bobby C. Douglas, died Tuesday, May 03, 2022, at Emerald Gardens in Greenwood. She was born in Notasulga, Alabama, one of eight children, to the late Clyde McCarley and Ethel Baker McCarley.

A celebration of Lola's life will be 4 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Westside Baptist Church, Greenwood, SC.

