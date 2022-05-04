Lola Ann McCarley Douglas

Lola Ann McCarley Douglas, 76, of Greenwood, wife of Bobby C. Douglas, died Tuesday, May 03, 2022, at Emerald Gardens in Greenwood. She was born in Notasulga, Alabama, one of eight children, to the late Clyde McCarley and Ethel Baker McCarley.

Receiving her registered nurse’s license in 1975, Lola joined the staff of Self Memorial Hospital. She retired in 2008 with 33 years of dedicated employment. Lola lived a life of service and helping others. She was runner-up as South Carolina Nurse of the Year. When not working at Self Memorial, Lola volunteered at the Greater Greenwood United Ministries. She enjoyed working with flowers in her yard and sewing. Lola made many lap blankets for Disabled Veterans and individuals in nursing homes. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by a son, Jay Hancock; daughter, Jenny Livingston; four siblings, Clythel ‘Jackie’ Tumlin, Graham McCarley, Trudy Joyner and James McCarley.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bobby; two children, Joel Douglas (Mary) and Jody Douglas (Cortney); four grandchildren, Mitchell Douglas and Catherine Ann Douglas, whom she had a big hand in molding their personalities and Magnolia Douglas and Althea Douglas; four siblings, Margie Lundy, Faye Hill, Clyde McCarley and Elizabeth Thornton.

A celebration of Lola’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Lola, may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association

Attn: SC Gift Processing, 4600 Park Rd, Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

