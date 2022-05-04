Lola Ann McCarley Douglas, 76, of Greenwood, wife of Bobby C. Douglas, died Tuesday, May 03, 2022, at Emerald Gardens in Greenwood. She was born in Notasulga, Alabama, one of eight children, to the late Clyde McCarley and Ethel Baker McCarley.
Receiving her registered nurse’s license in 1975, Lola joined the staff of Self Memorial Hospital. She retired in 2008 with 33 years of dedicated employment. Lola lived a life of service and helping others. She was runner-up as South Carolina Nurse of the Year. When not working at Self Memorial, Lola volunteered at the Greater Greenwood United Ministries. She enjoyed working with flowers in her yard and sewing. Lola made many lap blankets for Disabled Veterans and individuals in nursing homes. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by a son, Jay Hancock; daughter, Jenny Livingston; four siblings, Clythel ‘Jackie’ Tumlin, Graham McCarley, Trudy Joyner and James McCarley.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bobby; two children, Joel Douglas (Mary) and Jody Douglas (Cortney); four grandchildren, Mitchell Douglas and Catherine Ann Douglas, whom she had a big hand in molding their personalities and Magnolia Douglas and Althea Douglas; four siblings, Margie Lundy, Faye Hill, Clyde McCarley and Elizabeth Thornton.
A celebration of Lola’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Lola, may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association
Attn: SC Gift Processing, 4600 Park Rd, Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.