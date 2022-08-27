WARD — Lois Rushton Berry, 92, died Friday, August 26, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
Born in Saluda County and a daughter of the late Henry Curtis Rushton, Sr. and Mattie Freeland Rushton, she was the wife of the late Karl Lott Berry. Mrs. Berry was a homemaker and was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda B. Rago (Frank) of Maryland, Sylvia J. Berry of Saluda, and Janice B. Schmieding of Saluda, a son, Robert Karl Berry (Lisa) of Saluda, one brother, Ray L. Rushton of Saluda, six grandchildren, Chelsea Nicole Schmieding Lloyd (Sloan), Brianna Dru Schmieding, Claude Chandler Berry (Ashton Rayano), Noah Hampton Berry, Tony Rago (Lisa) and Candace Rodighiero (Mario), three great-grandchildren, Preston, Caroline and Henry Lloyd, and a furry companion, Boots.
Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by six siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Richland Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Jones officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Richland Springs Baptist Church, 1895 Duncan Road, Ward, SC 29166 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.