WARD — Lois Rushton Berry, 92, died Friday, August 26, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.

Born in Saluda County and a daughter of the late Henry Curtis Rushton, Sr. and Mattie Freeland Rushton, she was the wife of the late Karl Lott Berry. Mrs. Berry was a homemaker and was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church.

