LAURENS — Lois Robinson Burton, 94, of Enoree, widow of Rev. Billy Burton, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at National Health Care of Laurens.
She was born October 3, 1926 in Greenwood, and was a daughter of the late William Alvin and the late Ella West Robinson.
Mrs. Burton in her early years was a textile employee. As the wife of a pastor, she was very supportive of her husband's ministry, as he served several churches over a span of 33 years. Together they were a loyal team for the Lord.
Mrs. Burton is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Quinn (Wofford), Linda Hurley (Robert), two sisters, Frances Kidd, Evelyn Pugh (Herb), daughter-in-law, Bronda Walker (Marvin); eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Rev. Harold Burton and a grandson, Nicholas Quinn.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lanford Baptist Church, with Rev. Richard Cain, Rev. Larry Pitts, and Rev. Terry Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Lanford Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening, June 27, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.
