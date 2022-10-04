HODGES — Lois Marie Harvley Godfrey, 83, resident of Hodges, wife of Samuel Curtis "Pete" Godfrey, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at home after declining health.
Born May 20, 1939, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Callie Harvley and Ola Mae Talbert Harvley Gonce. A 1957 graduate of Greenwood High School, she was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Lois was a housewife, homemaker, mother, and co-owner of P & L Self Storage. She worked at Greenwood Manufacturing upon graduation from High School and later at Godfrey's Market.
Lois' life touched people around the United States and the world through her love, prayers, and encouragement of Christian ministries, and through her son and daughter-in-law's ministry in the US Army.
She was a church historian for many years at Andrews Chapel, now New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church. Lois volunteered in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and other ministries. She volunteered in the formation of the Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department in the late 1970s. She helped coordinate the early Fire Department Fall Festivals and served as a volunteer dispatcher for emergency calls. She also volunteered as a chaperone for Greenwood High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.
Lois is survived by her husband of 64 years. They loved and cared for each other until death parted them and they await the blessed hope reunion. She also is survived by their only son, Chaplain (Colonel) Samuel Kenneth "Ken" Godfrey, US Army and daughter-in law Karen Cavell McCracken Godfrey of Johnson City, Tennessee; a sister, Jewell Annette Harvley Porterfield and her husband Darrell Porterfield of Greenwood; and brother-in-law Robert Lee Godfrey and his wife Linda Gunnells Godfrey of Greenwood. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Frankie Godfrey Boling, Brenda Godfrey Bishop, Jeannie "Sis" Shirley Crouch, Bobbie Godfrey Cox, Carolyn Godfrey Howard, Pam Godfrey Ramos, Jim Timms, Mike Godfrey, Chris Godfrey, Patrick Godfrey, Roger Dale Knight, Jerry "Rip" Shirley, Dorton Shirley, Terry "Bird" Shirley, David Hays, and many great nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by an infant brother, William Earl Harvley; her step father, Lonnie T. Gonce; and niece, Kelley Marie Porterfield Hays.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m .Thursday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Larry Smith and Chaplain (Colonel) Samuel K. "Ken" Godfrey officiating. A burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 Wednesday evening.
Pallbearers will be David Hays, Alex Hays, Mike Godfrey, Jerry "Rip" Shirley, Dorton Shirley, Terry "Bird" Shirley, Jim Timms, Chris Godfrey, and Roger Dale Knight.
The Godfrey family appreciates the longtime attentiveness of Dr. Robin C. Stone and her staff.
The family is extremely appreciative for the compassionate professional care from Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29649 or to New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3302 Highway 246 N. Hodges, SC 29653.
