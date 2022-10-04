HODGES — Lois Marie Harvley Godfrey, 83, resident of Hodges, wife of Samuel Curtis "Pete" Godfrey, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at home after declining health.

Born May 20, 1939, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Callie Harvley and Ola Mae Talbert Harvley Gonce. A 1957 graduate of Greenwood High School, she was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Lois was a housewife, homemaker, mother, and co-owner of P & L Self Storage. She worked at Greenwood Manufacturing upon graduation from High School and later at Godfrey's Market.

