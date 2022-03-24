Lois Williams Hardin, 95, of Hill & Dale, widow of Raymond F. Hardin, Jr., died Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Hospice House.
Born in Edgefield County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Patterson and Ethel Griffis Williams. Lois was a graduate of Edgefield High School and the Greenwood College of Commerce. She retired from the Greenwood County Health Department after 31 years of service and was the oldest living member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church, where she taught kindergarten age Sunday School for many years.
Lois loved her family and cared for everyone ahead of herself. She had a strong faith and loved Christ with all of her heart.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Rose Marie Hardin Phillips of Duncan; her son, Mike Hardin (Kathy) of Greenwood; a sister, Carrie Morse of Anderson; a brother, Raymond Patterson "Patty" Williams of Dublin, GA; grandchildren, Kevin Hardin (Sarah) of Baraboo, WI, and Kim Hayes (Adam) of Honea Path and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Ted Williams officiating.
Honorary escort will be her nephews, Gary, Adam, Greg, Sammy and Jeff Horne.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Abney Memorial Baptist Church, 210 Bypass 225 S, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice House, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (www.hospicepiedmont.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
