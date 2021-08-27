NINETY SIX — Lois Fisher Martin, 93, of 721 Waller Road, widow of James "Mutt" Martin Sr., passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at her home. Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late John Fisher and the late Mary Williams Fisher. She was a member of Youngs Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a piano player, member of the senior choir, and a missionary. She is preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, James (Barbara) Martin Jr. of Greenwood, SC, David (Wanda) Martin Jacksonville, FL, and Robert Darnell (Edna) Martin of Lexington, SC; three daughters, Gwendolyn Yvonne Martin, and Deborah Jean Martin both of Ninety Six, SC, and Mary (Jacob) Blakson of Akron, OH; a grandson, Antonio Tyrelle Martin who was reared in the home; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren, and host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Young's Chapel Baptist Church for immediate family only, conducted by Rev. Dr. James L. Holmes. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, and it will be open to the public at 11:45 a.m. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.