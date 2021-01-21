Delores "Lois" Ethridge Eakin, 84, of 121 Callison Highway, wife of Clifton Eakin, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late James Robert Ethridge and Sara Rushton Ethridge. She retired from Ethridge Monument Company and formerly employed by Greenwood Telephone Company. She was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Margaret Henderson Sunday school class.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Clifton, of the home are her son, Tony Eakin (Beth); son-in-law, Daryl "Duck" Dodgen (Mary); grandchildren, Courtney Leopard (Tanner), Erin Baker (Jonathan), and Cody Eakin; and two great grandchildren, Avis Leopard and Adele Leopard.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Teresa Eakin Dodgen and her brother, Tim Ethridge.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Carol Peppers Wray officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to view by going to Lois' life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks will be required.
Memorials may be made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 1808 Callison Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home.