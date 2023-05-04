MCCORMICK — The Homegoing Celebration for Lloyd Cannady Jr. of McCormick, SC, will be at 1p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at McCormick Middle School, McCormick, SC. Public viewing will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m.-12:55 p.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Plum Branch, SC.
Lloyd Cannady Jr., age 80, slipped away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was born on November 26, 1942, in Plum Branch, SC, to the late Lloyd Sr. & Mary Cannady.
He was a graduate of Mims High School. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, church member, and friend. He worked for several years at Dupont in Augusta, GA, and Savannah River Plant in Savannah, GA. He was the Founder of the Flying Clouds of Plum Branch, SC who loved traveling to sing all over the world touching the lives of people through all nationality.
He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, siblings, and special friend Betty Ann Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Thomas Nat" Morgan and Willie Simpkins.
He is survived by his children, Latonia "Kena" Cannady, LaPorchia (Peterson) Philamar, Antuan Tony "Jessica" Cannady and Cathy Davis; his sisters and brothers, Elizabeth Morgan, Camilla Simpkins, Pomelia Moton, VerLinda (Albert) Kimble, Thomas Cannady, Sammy Cannady and Betty White; other relatives, Vincent Harrison and Candace Sprowl; his special friend, Betty Ann Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends that will truly miss him.
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, Columbia, SC, is in charge of the arrangements.