MCCORMICK — The Homegoing Celebration for Lloyd Cannady Jr. of McCormick, SC, will be at 1p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at McCormick Middle School, McCormick, SC. Public viewing will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m.-12:55 p.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Plum Branch, SC.

Lloyd Cannady Jr., age 80, slipped away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023. He was born on November 26, 1942, in Plum Branch, SC, to the late Lloyd Sr. & Mary Cannady.

