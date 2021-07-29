Lisa Weatherford Lloyd
Lisa Jujuan Weatherford Lloyd, 57, resident of East Cambridge Apartments, widow of Charles Lloyd, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home.
Born April 21, 1964, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Ferrell Weatherford, Jr. and Doris Reid Reeves. She attended Greenwood Schools and graduated from Centralia College in Centralia, Washington and Piedmont Technical College, with a degree in Nursing. Lisa was a registered nurse, serving at several nursing homes in Greenville, Ware Shoals and in Florida.
She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Plum Branch.
Surviving are her mother and step-father, Charles “Buddy” Reeves of Epworth; her father and step-mother, Sharon Weatherford of Kirksey; a daughter, Cassie Simmons; a son, Cole Simmons; a grandson, Andrew; a brother, Michael Shane and wife Lisa Weatherford of Kirksey; three step-sisters, Jenny and husband John Barger of Hodges, Nicki and husband Joe Lewis of Greensboro, NC, and Sandy Reeves of Ninety Six.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Plum Branch, with Rev. Brian Hipp and Rev. Patrick Griswold officiating. Inurnment will be in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Bath at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corps League, c/o Jim Coursey, 122 Meadowbrook Drive, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Lloyd’s family.