DONALDS — Ms. Lisa Rena Aiken, 55, of Mt. Lebanon Road, Donalds, SC, went to her heavenly home on December 14, 2022, at her residence. Lisa was born in Abbeville County to the late Lem and Clara Morton Aiken. She joined Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church at an early age.
Lisa graduated from Dixie High School in Due West, SC, the class of 1985. Lisa also attended USC/Aiken in Aiken, SC. Lisa was a member of the Lay Organization, Missionary Society, and a Board Member of the Mental Health America of Abbeville County. Lisa enjoyed gospel singing, attending the Mental Health Ball, shopping, and going out to eat.
Lisa leaves to cherish her memory two brothers, Larry (Debra) Jackson of Columbia, SC and Marvin (Tina) Jackson of Goose Creek, SC; three nephews and one niece; four aunts, Carol Hicks of Donalds, SC, Georgia Mae and Eleanor Morton of Abbeville, SC, and Emma Morton of Hodges, SC; two special cousins, Tamarille Duncan of Elgin, SC, and Tiffany Morton of Donalds, SC, and a host of cousins and friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, her baby boy and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Hodges, SC. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.