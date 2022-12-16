Lisa R. Aiken Wanda Rinker Dec 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DONALDS — Lisa R. Aiken, 55, of 159 Mt. Lebanon Road, Donalds, SC, died at her home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Services are entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood police: Four men face drug, weapon charges Abbeville man accused of stealing from parks Greenwood shooting leaves one dead Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges Detention officer faces misconduct charge Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative Lander and VisionGreenwood provide scholarship opportunities House of Representatives recognizes WCTEL Post 20 donates to church soup kitchen and food bank Lander Art Gallery hosts reception