BRADLEY — Lisa Ann Beasley Cooper, 54, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Noralene Roberts Beasley and the late James Thomas Beasley. Lisa was a member of Bold Spring Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Wesley Norris.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her children: Kerry Cooper, Jr. (Brittnii) of Clinton, Kevin Cooper (Amy) of Greenwood, Troy Norris, Kathy Goldman and Deborah Goldman, all of Bradley; a sister, Phyllis Boyd (Greg) of Bradley; a brother, John Thomas Beasley (Ruth) of Bradley; a special brother and sister-in-law, James "Jim" Perry Cooper, Jr. and Marilyn Cooper; and three grandchildren, Oliver Cooper, Elijah Cooper and Carter Cooper.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin O'Neal Hughes, Pastor of Center of Hope Baptist Church, officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Lisa's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial will follow in Troy Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Greg Boyd, Michael Boyd, Jim Cooper, Trent Cooper, Mark Cooper and Marvin Hughes, II.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.
Family members are at their respective homes.