Lisa Renee Stackhouse Carroll, 55, wife of J. Earl Carroll, resident of Reynolds Avenue, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

Born February 20, 1967, in Anderson, she was the daughter of Janne Smith Stackhouse and the late Joseph Herbert "Joe" Stackhouse. Lisa was a 1985 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College.

She was a member of South Main Baptist Church and a former member of the Chancel Choir and Adult #1 Sunday School Class as well as a former member of Greenwood First Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home and her mother of Greenwood, are a daughter, Lauren Ashley Carroll of Charlotte, NC; two brothers, Brett (Kim) Stackhouse of Greenwood and Blake Stackhouse of West Virginia; nephew Justin (Chelsea) Stackhouse of Charleston; niece Lindsey (David) Worley of Greenwood; four great-nieces and nephews; two aunts-in-law, Verna Mae Price of Greenwood and Myrtle (Gene) Boyd of Ninety Six; special cousins, Mimi (Tom) Martin and Melissa (Ron) Port and their families; and many special fur babies.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at South Main Baptist Church with Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Andy Roberson officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Tom Martin, Justin Stackhouse, Rusty Ramsey, Trey Ward, Larry Barker and David Worley.

The family will be at the home of Lisa's mother in Chinquapin and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family of Mrs. Carroll.

Tags