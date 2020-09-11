Linnie Rambo
Linnie Jean Cullens Rambo, 84, of 106 Sunnyside Street, wife of William Herbert Rambo, Jr., died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Hospice House.
Born in Wrightsville, GA, she was a daughter of the late Carl Edwards and Geneva Veal Cullens. She was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and Margaret Henderson Sunday School class.
Surviving is her husband of the home; a daughter, Lynn Guida (Ron) of Moore; three sons, Bill Rambo (Barbara), Joe Rambo and Charlie Rambo (Sally), all of Greenwood; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Sonny, Wayne, and Albert Cullens.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Rehoboth United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Carol Peppers Wray officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The family will receive friends on Sunday immediately following the service.
It is respectfully requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 1808 Callison Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (www.hospicepiedmont.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.