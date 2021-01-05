Linda Woolridge Coleman
Mrs. Linda Woolridge Coleman, 62, of 160 Cherokee Drive, wife of Jeffery Coleman entered into eternal rest on January 2, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County June 22, 1958, a daughter of the late Willie James Woolridge and Annie Bell Blocker Woolridge. She was a faithful member of Little Zion AME Church, where she was the local Christian Education Director. She was a member of Zeta Amicae Auxiliary and presently served as Local President and as the SC Zeta Amicae State Treasurer. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1976 and graduate of Piedmont Technical College in 1980. She retired from SC Department of Motor Vehicles after 26 years of committed service.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her husband of the home, her two children, Roderick (Toria Taylor) Kinard of Greenwood and Sharon Coleman of Greenwood, one brother, Theodore (Lauren) Woolridge of St Louis, MO; her aunt, Kate Francis Wilson, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Please be mindful and follow social distancing guidelines. Due to Covid 19 there is no home visitation.